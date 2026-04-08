Cameron Diaz reacts to Keanu Reeve's memory slip

Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves are back on screen together after three decades.

The longtime stars are reuniting in the upcoming Outcome, marking their first film together since the 1996 movie Feeling Minnesota.

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While promoting the project, Diaz shared a humorous moment that Reeves had completely forgotten a special handshake the two once shared.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress said, "Well, I was really surprised that Keanu didn't remember our special handshake that we had."

"We just would have a whole thing where we were like—high five, down low and then like a couple kicks on the feet, you know?" she added.

Diaz went on to reveal, "I just was so surprised you didn't remember that 30 years later, Keanu. But we refreshed, we've got a whole other thing. We're, we're, we're right back into it. Yeah, we're right back into it. So we're good, we're good."

On the other hand, Reeves told the outlet that was "awesome" to reunite with Diaz.

Recalling the time when the movie creator Jonah Hill reached out to him, Reeves said he felt "honoured."

"I got this [invite] that 'Jonah would like to meet with you,' and I was like 'Wherever he wants.' He's like, 'You want to come over to my house?' I'm like, 'Sure, let's go.' So I went over there, rode the bike, went out to the ocean, hung out outside, and he shared what he had going on, and I was like, 'Wow,'" the actor said.

Besides Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves, Outcome, set to release on April 10, also stars Matt Bomer.