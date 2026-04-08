Rege Jean Page shares why he enjoys making audiences 'swoon'

Rege Jean Page loves doing romantic roles!

In a recent chat with People, the 'Bridgeton' star talked about his recent starring with Halle Bailey and why he is a fan of romantic movies.

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The actor revealed that he believes love is a "universal language" and romantic movies touch people's hearts, which is why he adores them.

"I mean, who doesn't want to swoon?" he noted.

He explained, "It's kind of a facetious answer but also the real answer is: who isn't interested in love? If there is a universal language, is that if it's from cavemen to now, if there's one thing that can bring everyone together, it's that every single person in this room is in some way interested in love and loving and being loved."

The 'You, Me & Tuscany' star further shared that the storyline matters as they shape the culture of a society.

"And what happens when you don't have those stories in cinemas is that you don't have them in culture," he remarked.

"You don't have movies where people use their words to talk through their problems and become better people by the end," Page added. "And if you don't have that in culture, more importantly, as I was touching on at the beginning, if you don't have that shared culture, if you've only got that in the couch at home and how to love and be loved and your dreams are a secret that you keep to yourself with maybe your best friend, that's a problem, you know?"