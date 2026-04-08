Inside Jessica Simpson surprise reunion with ex Nick Lachey mid-flight: Report

What happened when Jessica Simpson ran into ex Nick Lachey on a flight? Report

Jessica Simpson and her ex Nick Lachey reportedly crossed paths on the same flight.

And the former couple had a friendly chat during their flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii, via People.

Advertisement

Jessica and Nick were married for four years from 2002 to 2006.

"They all had a nice conversation. Nick, Jessica and [Nick’s wife] Vanessa,” a source told the outlet.

“It was very amicable and cordial."

The encounter was first reported by TMZ.

Now the ‘Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica’ star is married to Vanessa Lachey and they share three children.

Jessica, on the other hand, announced her separation from estranged husband Eric Johnson back in January 2025 after a decade of marriage. She also shares three children with Eric.

In her memoir Open Book, released in 2020, Jessica confessed that Nick was her first love and still respects him “very much.”

“We meant a lot to each other and we always will,” she wrote. “I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that.”