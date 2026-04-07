Kate Jackson finally explains why she disappeared from spotlight

Kate Jackson has opened up about the real reason she stepped away from Hollywood.

Speaking at PaleyFest in Los Angeles during their 50th anniversary celebration, the actress revealed that the overwhelming fame from Charlie's Angels cost her something far more valuable, that is her privacy," as reported by People Magazine.

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Jackson said, "We lost our privacy, totally. We just absolutely totally lost every bit of privacy."

"And then, to make it worse, those horrible tabloids," she added.

Furthermore, Kate Jackson also shared her dislike of social media. She said, "I don’t understand social media. I mean, I don't get it."

"All I want is a little privacy. And I don't understand why people are so fond of taking their picture and telling the world where they are at this very moment, doing this thing. I don't get it," she added.

It is pertinent to mention at the PaleyFest's 50th anniversary, Jackson reunited with her Charlie's Angels costars including Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd.

At the backstage, the trio talked to the outlet about how it feels to be reunited.

"[It’s been] a long time. It feels good to be together. Because I was nervous about this thing, I haven't... these things we used to do and it was no big deal. It was easy, but it's been a while. So, I was nervous about it," Jackson said.

Meanwhile, Ladd noted, "And we just fell right back into place."

"Yeah, being together. It feels really good. I think the past though is nice to readdress," Jackson added.