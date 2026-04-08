Nikki Glaser reveals her most 'embarrassing' DWTS moment

Nikki Glaser has recalled her "embarrassing" experience on Dancing With The Stars, describing it as "one of the most humiliating moments of my life."

The 41-year-old actress, who appeared on the reality dancing show with partner Gleb Savchenko in 2018, doesn't have fond memories of her time on DWTS.

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"It was really helpful to me because I realised that was the most embarrassing thing that could happen. On the show, after my first dance, they kind of tell you, the show is about believing in yourself," Nikki shared during an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

"After you finish the dance, if you don't fall, be like, 'I did it, I'm a dancer.' Say something like that. They're kind of telling you, 'Be really family friendly, be positive.' So they're like, 'How do you feel?' You know, Tom Bergeron," she continued.

The comedian added, "I'm like, 'I'm a dancer!' And I said it so sarcastically ... Len Goodman, the mean judge, was like, 'No, you are not. You looked like a struggling baby horse.' Like, so mean."

For those unversed, Nikki and Gleb were the first celebrity couple to be eliminated in 2018.

"I knew I couldn't dance when I signed up for it. But I didn't really know. It's almost like I'd never danced, so I was like, 'Maybe I'm great and I'll find out.' I didn't even try to do anything before I showed up the first day," she said.

The Not Safe with Nikki Glaser alum admitted to feeling hurt and embarrassed by her early exit.

"One of the most humiliating moments of my life is getting voted off that show first. It wasn't about just getting voted off because you're a bad dancer, which was a part of it," shared Nikki.