Matthew Perry’s stepmother makes grief-stricken request ahead of Ketamine Queen's sentencing

Matthew Perry’s stepmother has called for maximum sentence in ketamine case with only one day left in the sentencing hearing of dealer Jasveen Sangha.

Debbie Perry submitted a victim impact statement to a judge on April 7, saying the pain felt by loved ones could not be undone and asked the court to ensure Sangha could not harm others in the future.

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“The pain you’ve caused to hundreds maybe thousands is irreversible,” People quoted Debbie's words from the court document. “There is no joy… No light in the window. They won’t be back.”

She continued, “You caused this… You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people.”

In her closing remarks, Debbie asked the court to ensure Sangha could not harm others in the future.

“Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won’t be able to hurt other families like ours,” she wrote.

The statement comes a day before Sangha is due to be sentenced. Prosecutors have requested a 15-year prison term, while the defense is seeking time served.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at age 54. The autopsy revealed that the Friends alum died of acute effects of ketamine. Sangha is one of several people charged in the case as authorities hold the network responsible for taking advantage of his addiction while supplying drugs.

The Ketamine Queen previously pleaded guilty to selling ketamine to Perry in the weeks just before his death. On the day he died, Perry’s assistant administered multiple injections before finding him unresponsive in a hot tub, the court filings state.

Authorities also allege that Sangha attempted to delete evidence after learning of his death. She has been in custody since August 2024.