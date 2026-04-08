Sabrina Carpenter shares exciting update on her upcoming Coachella set
The 'Espresso' singer hinted at her 'special' 2026 Coachella set
Sabrina Carpenter is all set for Coachella.
The 26-year-old pop singer sat down with Marc Jacobs for an interview for Perfect Magazine and discussed her preparation for the upcoming set at the 2026 Coachella Music Festival.
"It’s the most ambitious show I’ve ever done," Sabrina gushed.
She went on to say, "It’s probably the most time I’ve ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I’m building it."
The 'Manchild' hitmaker explained, "Most of the time, you’re really quickly thrust into physical rehearsals, but this time around we started this process around seven months ago. So it’s been a long journey. It will be very special."
The Grammy-winning artist then recalled her first performance at the music fest, noting, "That was a really special day for me, the day my song ‘Espresso’ came out. I got to play that for the first time at Coachella," she said. "And now, two years later, we’re back."
"And I think that’s what makes this show feel really, really surreal: getting to celebrate all the songs that have come after it, and just how many lives they’ve lived since they’ve come out," she added.
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