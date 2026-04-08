Keanu Reeves gives blunt advice to aspiring actors

Keanu Reeves is sharing his two cents with the new actors.

The 'John Wick' actor, who is promoting his comedy 'Outcome,' said in a recent interview with E! News to aspiring actors not to be jerks and respect people they work with.

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"Try not to be a f****** a******," Reeves told the up-and-coming artists in the film industry.

"Go to work and respect who you're working with until they prove they don't get your respect," he continued.

"Try not to be [an a******]. It might not work out, but try," Reeves added.

His ‘Outcome’ costar, Matt Bomer, also shared a piece of advice on the topic.

Bomer said, "If you're lucky like Reef, surround yourself with friends and keep your friends who maybe knew you before, if you can, who can really ground you and are going to be there by your side through the good and the bad and the ups and the downs of it all."

While Cameron Diaz shared his wise words to young actors on fame, "I would say there's no handbook or manual on being famous, so you have to write your own and follow your own manuscript."

"You got to just make it your own. You can't really do it - you don't know what it's going to be. Reach out to other people that you admire, the way that they do it, and ask them for some advice," Diaz added.