Jason Kelce celebrates special father-daughter moment with Wyatt

Jason Kelce is in love with his daughter Wyatt's first-ever golf swing.

Ahead of the 2026 Masters Tournament, the doting father spent some quality time with his daughter and took to his social media to share a rare insight into his father-daughter bond.

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In the candid post, Jason gushed over his eldest daughter, who played real golf for the first time.

"Excited for The Masters this week, so went out to the MGOLF driving range on West Chester Pike last night with Wyatt," he penned, along with a cute video of his daughter practicing golf.

"It was her first time with a real club, and I’ve never seen a prettier swing. She also won closest to the pin and got a mint chocolate chip waffle cone as a result."

Travis Kelce was present behind the camera and can be heard cheering on his niece.

"Look at that, girlie!" Uncle Travis praised.

He also slipped into the comment section and wrote, "New golf shoe trend, rain boots!"

It is pertinent to mention that including Wyatt Jason shares four daughters with Kylie Kelce: Bennett, Finnley, and Elliotte.