Dakota Johnson moves on after Chris Martin: 'Just a flirt'

Dakota Johnson is reportedly embracing the new chapter in her love life.

Following her split from Chris Martin, the Fifty Shades of Grey star's romance with Rose Model continues to heat up.

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Insiders told People Magazine that Johnson and Model, who have reportedly been dating since late 2025, are "definitely more than a fling."

"It's definitely more than a fling, or just a flirt," the source stated.

They went on to add that Johnson "does really like" the singer but "is also taking things slow after her previous long-term relationship."

Furthermore, Johnson and Model are said to be "on the same page," with insider noting, "it just feels easy. She thinks he's cute and he treats her incredibly well."

This comes after Dakota Johnson and the Coldplay frontman's long-term relationship previously. The duo were rumoured to be engaged for "years," and had an on-again-and-off-again relationship from October 2017 until June 2025.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson was first seen spending time with Role Model in December and January. Previously, an insider told the outlet that the actress "playing the field at the moment."

On the other hand, DeuxMoi also posted a video recently featuring Johnson's mom, Melanie Griffith telling a photographer, "I think he's fabulous," when asked about Role Model.