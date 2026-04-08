Katy Perry shares glammed up photo with Justin Trudeau: 'Never knew karma could be so rewarding'

Katy Perry has shared a latest look at her relationship with Justin Trudeau as the couple continue to go strong since confirming their relationship publicly in December 2025.

The singer posted a carousel on April 7, showing a glimpse of her life lately. One personal moment from her daily life activities was with Trudeau, both dressed glamourously.

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“Never knew karma could be so rewarding,” she wrote.

She also included a photo with her daughter and some solos. Other images ranged from tour moments to random snapshots, including a dog, leafy greens, and a bike ride on the beach.

Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 54, have been in the spotlight in recent months as their relationship deepens. The pair first sparked speculation after being seen together in Montréal in July.

Since then, they have been managing a long-distance relationship while balancing busy schedules. Trudeau also visited Perry during her Lifetimes Tour, which wrapped in December after nearly 100 shows. A source previously said both are prioritising "stability for the kids”.

“Katy and Justin have had to be flexible to make the relationship work,” People quoted the insider in March. “They travel whenever they can to spend time together. The long-distance dynamic was never a surprise to them".