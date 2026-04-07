Halle Bailey breaks silence on racist backlash

Halle Bailey has opened up about how she coped with the intense backlash that followed her casting in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid.

In an interview with The Independent, Halle reflected on the criticism she faced after being cast as Ariel.

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She told the outlet, "I feel like it taught me to listen to myself and the good voices inside. I learnt how to block out the noise."

"It was actually freeing to be in the middle of this conversation where so many different opinions were coming in, and they were so opposite from one another," Halle added.

As per Halle being at the center of such a polarized reaction felt surreal, comparing it to " watching myself inside a cup," and seeing how people "react to it."

Halle Bailey, who rose to fame as part of the music duo Chloe x Halle, said the experience has made her more confident as she continues her career in Hollywood.

"Growing up in the industry can really develop your sense of self, and for me, it keeps me grounded in a way," she noted.

Adding, "I know for some people it’s the opposite but I just always think to myself, ‘None of this is real.’"

It is pertinent to mention that Halle Bailey is currently promoting her new movie You, Me & Tuscany, which is set to release on April 10.