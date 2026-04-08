



Photo: Denise Richards adopts new approach as she is no longer content with staying in the wings

Denise Richards has reportedly been chasing a new life.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Richards has undergone a major body transformation in hopes of finding a new work and new beau, as her ex-husband filed for divorce on July 7, 2025 after six years of marriage.

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Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, "Denise is putting herself out there full force."

"She's on the hunt for movie roles, TV gigs, branding deals – and a new relationship."

Her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, explained she wanted the top-to-bottom makeover because her "face just didn't look like her anymore.

Recalling Richards' joyous reaction upon seeing her reflection for the first time, Dr. Talei claimed that she was left in awe since the results were immediate.

"She said, 'Oh my God, I can see my eyes again... I look like myself again,'" he recalled of her joyous reaction when she saw her new face for the first time.

"The surgery went very well – she was nervous going in, but now she's seeing the full results and feeling a hundred times more confident," the source added.

Meanwhile, Denise Richards and her ex-husband Aaron Phypers have been locked in brutal divorce battle.

Richards has accused Phypers of abuse and harassment, securing a restraining order earlier this summer.

However, Phypers has hit back with damaging allegations, including of drug abuse, infidelity to hoarding and neglect.