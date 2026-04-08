Photo: Jennie Garth reveals how she got her spark back post her split from Peter Facinelli

Jennie Garth has gotten candid about the cost of her split from Peter Facinelli in 2012.

In her new memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose, and Embracing Reinvention, she looked back on the time when she used to be hard on herself post parting ways with Peter after 17 years and three daughters together.

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Sharing how she really felt at that time, she shared that even self-medicating in harmful ways did not erase the sting of rejection.

Soon, she recognized that holding onto the bitterness was sabotaging her current relationships and her own self-worth.

“I noticed my light really dimming. I wasn’t putting off good vibes. I could see it in the mirror. I could look at the negative impact that that kind of grief and anger was having on me,” she added.

She recalled, "And there was a weird switch where one day I just said, ‘I don’t want to carry this anymore. It’s impacting my relationships and how I feel about myself."

"I’ve got to let it go. I’ve got to forgive him,’" the actress remembered telling herself.