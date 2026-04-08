'Euphoria' Dominic Fike opens up about transition as a new dad

Dominic Fike has confirmed he is a father now in a rare update about his son and how parenthood has changed his life.

The Euphoria star, 30, confirmed the news in an interview published on April 7, saying, “I just don’t party like that right now… I got a son, Rocket, he’s almost two.”

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While he did not share details about the child’s mother, Fike spoke candidly about how becoming a parent has shifted his priorities.

“He motivates me to be, well, stable and sober, for one," Fike told Pigeons & Planes, referring to addiction struggles. "And better about that, about my debauchery and stuff."

He went on, "But he makes me want to write songs for people his age, and he makes me want to acquire property, for him to grow up in. Also stay close to my friends, so he has friends to grow up with.”

He added that being a parent has made him more aware of his public image. “He makes me want to… make sure my reputation is okay so I can still go into school meetings,” he said.

The actor then elaborated, “And not have to be shunned from the PTA thingy because I’m a psycho.”

Reflecting on his early rise to fame, Fike called it overwhelming, saying he lacked the tools to process the sudden attention and struggled with anxiety at the time.

"All you can do is really ride the wave,” he reflected of the early days of success. “You’re not really equipped with the communication skills, I think I was barely able to make eye contact. I wasn’t equipped with the brain power, the CPU [central processing unit] to consciously feel everything—subconsciously I probably felt validated, and some of the impostor syndrome. It was probably just one f****** anxiety cocktail right at the top of my chest.”

Now, he said he feels more grounded, focusing on music and personal growth.

Speaking about his upcoming work, Fike noted that his creative process remains instinctive, calling his new material “really straightforward.”

“As much as I try to make it like, more intentional, it’s always just so instinctual. I can’t help it, because I feel like that’s the best way to do it,” he concluded.