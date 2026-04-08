Photo: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals unique impact of motherhood on her life

Michelle Pfeiffer has spoken candidly about the grounding effect becoming a mother has had on her life.

In an interview with the UK issue OK! Magazine, she claimed that motherhood has providing her with a sense of stability.

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“Since I became a mom, I found balance in my life. Being an actor, when you’re forced to be introspective all the time, it’s a relief to have something that can take you out of your narcissism," she began.

Pfeiffer also remarked, "It gives your life a different level of meaning.”

While most actors often operate from an external locus of control, due to the structural realities of their profession, Michelle deliberately cultivates an internal one to maintain mental stability.

She addressed, “It’s just the nature of the beast, you’re trying to connect with your character, so that lends itself to being retrospective more than most."

Pfeiffer went on to note that at her stage of life, she no longer has to look far for inspiration when it comes to portraying loss, having lost friends, family, and colleagues.

She said, "Sometimes, it can cross into a place where it just is not healthy. When you get to my age, you’ve had enough people close to you – friends, family, colleagues – pass away, so you don’t have to look too far for inspiration for that, unfortunately.

“Grief manifests itself differently with everyone. Some people are very stoic. With some people, it’s just all out there. When you combine grief and the shock of an unexpected tragedy, then there’s almost PTSD that also comes into play."

"And sometimes in the case of Abby, my eldest daughter, she’s holding it together more because she sees what a mess I am,” she concluded.