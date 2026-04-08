Dakota Mortensen’s lawyer make fresh accusations against Taylor Frankie Paul in court

Dakota Mortensen’s legal team are criticising Taylor Frankie Paul after their latest court hearing.

After the Tuesday hearing, Mortensen’s attorney, Joel Kittrell, claimed Frankie Paul tried to damage his client's reputation as a father.

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Kittrell alleged that Paul attempted to “assassinate Dakota’s character as a dad” while Mortensen’s main focus remains the wellbeing of their son, Ever. He also indicated the case is ongoing, saying they plan to present further details at the next hearing scheduled for the 30th.

The dispute comes amid a series of legal filings from both sides. Paul recently submitted a restraining order request in a Utah court, alleging that Mortensen had assaulted and stalked her. Her filing reportedly included photos of injuries from incidents she claims took place in May 2025 and February 2026.

Mortensen previously secured a protective order against Paul on March 20, which temporarily restricted her contact with their son.

During this week’s hearing, a judge allowed Paul limited access, granting her up to eight hours of supervised parenting time per week.

The case comes after earlier allegations involving both parties. Authorities had investigated claims that Paul was involved in physical altercations, including an incident in February. Past reports also referenced a 2023 incident in which she allegedly threw objects during a dispute.

The legal battle between the two remains ongoing, with both sides making serious claims against each other as custody and protective order proceedings continue.