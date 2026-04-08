Matthew Perry's stepmother slams 'heartless' Jasveen Sangha in trial

Matthew Perry's stepmother speaks out against Jasveen Sangha

Matthew Perry had a tragic death. Now, as a trial is ongoing, his family, particularly his stepmother, Debbie Perry, issued a strong statement against Jasveen Sangha, who was involved in selling the actor drugs.



She calls for the harshest punishment possible against the 'Ketamine Queen' – a name the alleged drug dealer is known for in her dealings in the illicit trade.

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"The pain you've caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible," she wrote in a blistering statement to a court in California. "There is no joy... No light in the window. They won't be back."

She continued, "You caused this... You, who have talent for business enough to make money, chose the one way that hurts people."

Delivering a gut-wrenching punch to Sangha, Perry says, "Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won't be able to hurt other families like ours."

As she is set to face sentencing on Wednesday, Ketamine Queen is facing over 60 years behind bars as she has admitted to various charges, including a significant one of giving ketamine that ultimately led to the death of the Friends star.

Jasveen Sangha

Sangha, however, has something herself to add in the tragic death of the actor, telling The Sun, "There are no excuses for what I did. I am deeply sorry for the pain I caused, especially to Matthew's family."

She is among the five individuals who are convicted of playing a part in the death of Perry, who was found unconscious in his L.A. home's jacuzzi in 2023.