Tom Holland reveals shocking truth about Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland has opened up about his upcoming project The Odyssey.

In an interview with GQ, the Spider Man actor praised Christopher Nolan's film, describing it as "absolute masterpiece."

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Holland said, "I can tell you that it is an absolute masterpiece, and I’m taking myself out of that equation. Chris Nolan’s movie is fantastic."

"It’s unlike anything that I’ve ever seen before," he added.

The Marvels actor went on to add, "I think fans are going to be really, really blown away by the set pieces and sequences throughout the movie, because even as someone that was there on the day and was in the film, I was absolutely blown away by the scale, the scope, his ability to navigate such an intricate and heartfelt story in the middle of this insane kind of action movie."

"So it’s one of my proudest achievements as an actor and I’m so touched that Chris gave me the opportunity to be in the film," Holland said.

The Odyssey stars Tom Holland as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon.

Holland also stated that the best part of filming was that his costar was "exactly what I would have hoped he would be like."

"He was a leader. This was a very tough movie and no one worked harder than Matt did," the actor added of Matt Damon, noting that there's "words of wisdom" he has given to him that he'll keep to himself.

It is pertinent to mention that the film is set to release in theaters on July 17.