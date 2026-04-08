Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun pack on PDA amid marriage rumours

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun made a joint appearance at the Euphoria season 3 afterparty.

Just hours after making headlines with their red-carpet appearance, the couple was spotted leaving the event hand-in-hand at the iconic Chateau Marmont.

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Completely in sync, Sydney was seen cozying up to Scooter as they exited the afterparty.

Earlier in the evening, the duo turned heads at the TCL Chinese Theatre, where they were seen sharing a sweet kiss before the screening.

For their coordinated look, Sydney opted for a vintage white Pierre Cardin gown featuring a dramatic cape, while Scooter donned all-black suit.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes amid ongoing marriage rumours with sources claiming that Scooter Braun is ready to propose.

An insider told Radar Online, "He tells her all the time, and in front of people, that she's going to be his wife and have his baby."

"When he first started saying it, she'd laugh it off. Now, she gets giddy. It's obvious she's fallen hard for him, too," the sources claimed.

Notably, Sydney Sweeney reportedly first caught Scooter Braun's eye when they attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in June.