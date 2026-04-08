'The Office' Mindy Kaling shows off 40lb weight loss in light blue gown: Watch

Mindy Kaling looked every inch an inspiration at the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday following her recent 40lb weight loss.

The 46-year-old actress, who shot to fame with her role as Kelly Kapoor in the sitcom The Office, stepped out in a blue embellished strapless gown by Jonathan Simkhai. She paired the look with beige open-toe heels and a silver clutch.

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Photos and videos from the event held at Nya Studios West showed her posing on the red carpet both solo and with her costar Jay Ellis.

Kaling’s appearance comes after she revealed to Prevention in 2024 how she lost weight through a simple and consistent routine, with power walking being a key part of her lifestyle. explaining she often takes calls while walking. She has also revealed that portion control, regular exercise and staying hydrated also contributed heavily to her now slimmed down figure.

However, she did not respond to speculation about weight-loss medications when she addressed her transformation while sharing older photos of herself earlier this year. "I saw this 2016 trend and loved it and almost didn't post because I look different but these pics are too fun not to share," she wrote in her caption.

The actress, screenwriter, and producer previously shared that her fitness journey began after becoming a mother. The mom-of-three has also spoken about her reliance on sustainable habits than restrictive dieting—which she says have not worked for her in the past.

Kaling elaborated that she did not follow strict food rules and instead chose moderation. "I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it. I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I've lost a little bit of weight, but that's the way I've done it," she told ET in April 2022.

