Tom Holland spills on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' secret reshoots

Tom Holland reveals 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' adds extra scenes after wrapping up the shoot

Ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland is spilling beans on a secret that would put the fans on edge.



It is in public knowledge that shooting on the franchise's fourth offering was wrapped up months ago. Yet, that's not almost true.

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In a jaw-dropping tease, Holland shares he shot a few extra scenes – related to the villain twist and the film's humour – in London.

“I can positively say that the stuff we’re doing, we don’t need,” he tells GQ, adding, “The movie works and sings as it is."

"We’re just adding the icing on the cake in certain areas. We’re finding some ways to add a little bit more humour. We’re layering in a villain plotline in a new way and some really fun stuff.”

So, expect funnier jokes, sharp twists, and a mysterious touch to the storyline of the villain, which will knock fans' socks off.

Already riding on sky-high hype, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theatres on July 31.

Lucky for Holland, he has another potential tentpole film ready to swoon fans: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

“It’s unlike anything that I’ve ever seen before,” he tells GQ magazine. “I think when I saw the movie, I found myself asking a question that I haven’t asked about a movie for a long time, which is, ‘How did you do that?'”

Holland, in his general praise, singled out the practical effects Nolan used in The Odyssey, which left him stunned.

“There were certain sequences in the movie where I’m watching it and I’m just sort of thinking like, ‘How on earth has he done that? That has to be CG,'” he adds.

“And then after the movie, asking him, ‘That was definitely CG, right?’ And he’s like, ‘No, no, no, that’s all in-camera effects. Very planned, very prepared.’

"So I think fans are going to be really, really blown away by the set pieces and sequences throughout the movie."

The Odyssey rolls out in cinemas on July 17.