Why Delta is raising bag prices—What it means for your travel costs
The prices increase apply to tickets purchased today and do not affect previously bought tickets
Delta Air Lines has become the latest major carrier to raise checked luggage fees, following similar moves by United Airlines and JetBlue as the aviation industry grapples with the economic fallout of the ongoing war in Iran. Effective for tickets purchased on or after April 8, 2026, the price for the first and second checked bags on domestic and short-haul international flights has increased by $10.
Travelers will now pay $45 for their first bag and $55 for the second. The fee for a third checked bag saw the steepest jump, rising $50, to a total of $200. In this connection, Delta said: “This is part of an ongoing review of pricing across the business and reflects the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics.”
Raising a checked bag for only $10 is really mundane because the price of jet fuel has doubled, and the price of jet fuel for an airline is probably about a third of their overall expenses,” De Haan said.
According to Patrick De Haan, an expert with Gas Buddy, travelers should start planning now. He believes that now is the time to start booking airfare, and consolidating luggage, as baggage fees are likely to be front and centre as airlines continue raising prices.
Smaller regional airports are expected to bear the brunt of schedule cuts, which could lead to fewer options and higher demand for remaining seats. Delta confirmed that these fee increases do not apply to long-haul international flights. Complimentary bags remain available for SkyMiles Medallion members, premium cabin passengers, and eligible credit card holders.
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