Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel break silence after their leaked photos spark speculation online

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has responded after photos showing him with New York Times and The Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini surfaced online.

According to Page Six, the images, taken at a resort in Sedona, Arizona, show the pair in swimwear by a pool and later holding hands and embracing on a rooftop.

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Vrabel dismissed any speculation surrounding the photos: “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the Post, adding: “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Russini also addressed the situation, saying the images lacked context.

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues,” she said.

The Athletic backed its reporter in a statement to the outlet: “These photos are misleading and lack essential context,” said executive editor Steven Ginsberg.

“These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”