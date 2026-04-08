American woman missing in the Bahamas: recovery mission underway after tourist disappears at sea

A search for a missing American woman in the Bahamas has now turned into a recovery operation after she reportedly fell overboard during a boat ride, officials said.

According to CNN, Lynette Hooker, 55, from Michigan, disappeared Saturday night while returning to her yacht near Elbow Cay with her husband, Brian Hooker.

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Police said the couple encountered strong currents while travelling in a small dinghy when she was thrown into the water.

Authorities said she was not wearing a life jacket. Her husband told investigators that “strong currents subsequently carried her away,” and “he lost sight of her.” He said he last saw her swimming towards shore.

Search efforts involving police, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and rescue teams continued for hours before shifting to recovery.

Air and sea searches were also carried out with support from the US Coast Guard, CNN reported.

Family members say they are still searching for answers. “We have many unanswered questions,” said Lynette’s mother, Darlene Hamlett to CNN.

“Our family is still in shock. We are still holding on for a positive outcome to this tragedy.”

Her daughter, Karli Aylesworth, said to the outlet: “I have been privy to very little information. My sole concern is to find out what happened to my mother and make sure a full and complete investigation is performed into her disappearance.”