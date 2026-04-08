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WI election results: Chris Taylor defeats Maria Lazar to flip balance of Wisconsin Supreme Court

The result, part of the latest WI election results, was called at 8:36 PM, with Taylor leading her opponent Maria Lazar

By The News Digital
Published April 08, 2026
WI election results: Chris Taylor defeats Maria Lazar to flip balance of Wisconsin Supreme Court

Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor has won the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, according to projections by the Associated Press.

The result, part of the latest WI election results, was called at 8:36 PM, with Taylor leading her opponent Maria Lazar by 60.5 percent to 39.5 percent.

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Although the contest is officially nonpartisan, Taylor was backed by liberal groups, while Lazar had support from conservative allies.

Taylor’s victory shifts the balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, giving liberals a 5-2 majority on the bench.

The race drew attention due to its potential impact on key legal decisions in the state.

Both candidates participated in a debate last week, though it was delayed after Taylor was diagnosed with kidney stones.

The event was further postponed by an additional hour due to severe weather conditions.

Taylor’s win marks a significant moment in the state’s judicial landscape, as the court’s ideological balance moves more firmly towards liberal influence.

The News Digital
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