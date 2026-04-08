UK PM Keir Starmer heads to Middle East after US-Iran ceasefire deal

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is heading to the Middle East to meet with leaders of Gulf countries after the US-Iran ceasefire deal.

Following the much-awaited ceasefire deal brokered by Pakistan, Starmer welcomed the agreement, bringing a wave of relief in the conflict-ridden Middle Eastern region.

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According to Reuters, a breakthrough deal was finalized on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding a high-stakes deadline set by President Donald Trump.

The agreement was reached with less than two hours to spare, following the President’s stark ultimatum based on “end of whole civilization” regarding the critical shipping route.

During the visit, the prime minister “is expected to discuss diplomatic efforts to support and uphold the ceasefire.”

Sir Keir said in a statement, “I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world.”

He added, “Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”

During the visit, Starmer will also meet UK military personnel serving in the Middle Eastern region as part of his Gulf trip.

The trip was planned before the announcement of the ceasefire agreement. The Prime Minister will spend two days in the region and be returned to the UK on Friday.

Sir James Cleverly, the Conservative Shadow Housing Secretary, stated on BBC Breakfast that the ceasefire represents a chance for Iran to evaluate its internal and external behaviour and make "serious choices" regarding its future actions.

Former foreign secretary Sir James also said, “we will welcome this two-week ceasefire, but it's time that mustn't be wasted.”

Last week, Britain also hosted a virtual summit based on representatives from more than 40 countries, aiming to assemble a coalition tasked with ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz after the resolution of hostilities. On Tuesday, the UK also planned a military planning conference.