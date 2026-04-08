Jason Derulo announces Australia and New Zealand dates for 'The Last Dance' Tour

Jason Derulo has confirmed the Australia and New Zealand leg of his Last Dance Tour, with shows set for September 2026.

The five-city lineup will begin on September 17 in Brisbane before moving to Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, and wrapping up in Auckland on September 27. The dates mark his first major return to the region in years, bringing one of his biggest live productions to audiences there.

Advertisement

The tour comes after his recent EP The Last Dance (Part 1), released earlier this year. The project marked his return with new material after a string of standalone singles and collaborations.

Earlier this year, Derulo completed the UK and the European leg of the tour with performances in major cities and festivals. He is also scheduled to join Black Eyed Peas for a high-profile show in the UK this summer.

Speaking about the tour in recent interviews, Derulo said the project reflects a more personal phase in his career and focuses on connection with fans. He also hinted that more music is on the way, saying the current EP is just the first part of a larger body of work he plans to release.

Derulo described the tour as “my last bow” and “the curtain call for the Jason that you’ve always known.” He added that it marks “a celebration of the past and an introduction to what is to come.”

The tour dates are as belows:

September 17 – Brisbane

September 19 – Sydney

September 21 – Melbourne

September 23 – Perth

September 27 – Auckland

Tickets go on general sale on April 15.