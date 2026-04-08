Offset speaks for first time after Florida casino shooting in response to Lil Tjay comments

Offset has spoken out after reports that he was shot near a Florida casino, sharing his response to remarks made by rapper Lil Tjay.

The 34-year-old Migos star broke his silence in a comment he left under a post from The Shade Room Teens, referencing Lil Tjay’s remarks to reporters after his release from jail.

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Offset wrote, “U ain’t buss nun,” a slang phrase used to downplay a situation, Daily Mail reported.

The exchange comes after Lil Tjay, real name Tione Merritt, was quoted addressing the incident, saying, “The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this, ‘Y, that na shot me, that n**** shot me!’”

He also said in the same remarks, “N**** is a rat, n****… I didn’t do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That s*** is crazy. I will smack the s*** out Offset. He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset.”

Police has alleged Lil Tjay “directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males” around 7:22 p.m. near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Investigators said that during the confrontation, someone in Lil Tjay’s group allegedly fired a gun and hit Offset in a valet area. Police also said video showed Lil Tjay recording some of the incident on his phone.

Lil Tjay’s attorney, Dawn Florio, denied on Tuesday the musician's involvement in the shooting, saying he had “not been shot, nor has [he] been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false".

Seminole Police confirmed that Lil Tjay was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge and later released, while another detained individual was not charged. Officers said the investigation is ongoing to find more suspects.

Authorities added that the injured victim, Offset, was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and remains under medical care.

After being treated, Offset was later seen outside the hospital in a wheelchair during a short break, while a spokesperson previously confirmed he was stable and being monitored.