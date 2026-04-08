Jason Momoa escapes death once again
Jason Momoa flees deadly floods after past drowning nightmare
Jason Momoa is once again making headlines for narrowly escaping danger.
According to Radar Online, the Aquaman star found himself in the middle of a natural disaster as relentless storms battered the island, submerging neighborhoods and cutting power.
Videos shared online shows streets transformed into rivers, with residents struggling to navigate the chaos.
In an Instagram post, Momoa shared, "The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oahu have affected so many of our people, especially those already facing hardship."
However, the Honolulu native, evacuated with his family as conditions worsened across the North Shore.
Despite the danger, the actor stepped up to help his community. Jason Momoa and his partner Adria Arjona helped out at local restaurant which handed out meals to the needy and displaced.
It is pertinent to mention that this isn't the first time Momoa faced terrifying moment.
Previously, while surfing at Maui's infamous "Jaws" break, the actor had a nearly drowning experience after being caught in massive waves and powerful currents. He revealed, "I'm probably half a mile at that point offshore. There's all this water that pulls out of a channel there [and] you just get hit with these waves. I was stuck in this crazy spot. I had my paddle, and I was waving it [but my buddies] couldn't see me, and the waves were so big.
As per Momoa, at one point he "literally gave up."
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