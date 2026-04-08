'Twilight' star Taylor Lautner's wife gets real about pregnancy anxiety

Tay Lautner, wife of the Twilight Saga star Taylor Lautner, has opened up about the emotional journey behind their pregnancy reveal.

The 29-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Taylor, admitted that she was scared to go public with their pregnancy due to her husband's fame.

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Speaking on her podcast, The Squeeze, Tay said, "I've never shared anything this personal with the internet before. And I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about it."

She went on to add, "With our wedding, I didn't really share much about it. I didn't really share anything leading up. It was kinda just, we were engaged. I think I may have shared a little bit, maybe about like a save the date, something I had designed. But aside from that, I really didn't share anything else."

"And part of me is obviously very thankful that I did that because being married to someone that is in the spotlight, [and] your privacy, I've had to learn, is something that is almost sacred," Tay noted.

However, Tay shared that the mental toll in pregnancy that every woman face is what pushed her to share the news. As per Tay, she wouldn't be doing "justice" to her platform by not sharing the experience since she discusses mental health all the time.

"Now I don't know exactly everything I'm going to share. And I just ask that you guys respect that, please. But I will be sharing stuff a lot," Tay admitted.

Reacting to the love the couple received over the pregnancy news, Tay said, "I can't explain the response from us posting. I don't know what I was expecting, but it wasn't that at all."

"My phone that day was blowing up like crazy, and I've just never experienced anything like that before. And it was definitely overwhelming," she added.

Tay Lautner revealed that she wasn't expecting all the love, and it also "put into perspective how precious this pregnancy and this baby is."

Tay and Taylor Lautner announced pregnancy on March 26, 2026 via Instagram post.