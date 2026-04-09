Matthew Perry death: 'Ketamine Queen' sentenced after deadly overdose

Ketamine Queen, a Los Angeles woman who played her role in the death of legendary actor Matthew Perry at the age of 54, has finally been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jasveen Sangha, pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine that directly led to the Friends star's fatal overdose in October 2023.

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Sangha's home was described as a "drug-selling emporium" with ketamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, and Xanax found during federal raid.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ketamine Queen is one of five people charged in connection with supplying ketamine to the late actor. Two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez along with Perry's assistant were also involved.

While Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in prison, Chavez received home detention.

For those unaware, Matthew Perry, best known for his role of Chandler Bing on the show Friends, struggled with drug addiction for years. He had been using ketamine under medical supervision for depression, but the drug supplied by Sangha and others contributed to his death.

Debbie Perry, stepmother of the late star also urged the judge to give maximum sentence, saying Sangha's actions caused irreversible damage to their family.

"You caused this... You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people. Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won't be able to hurt other families like ours," the stepmother of Perry stated.

Furthermore, Jasveen Sangha also admitted to selling ketamine to another man in 2019, who died just hours later from overdose.