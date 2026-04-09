Gwyneth Paltrow marks special milestone of son Moses Martin: ' A gentleman'
The actress is mom to son Moses and daughter Apple
Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her "incredible" Moses Martin's another trip round the sun
The Oscar winning actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to mark Moses 20th birthday.
In the celebratory post, the proud mom penned down a sweet note along with seried of snaps of Moses.
She wrote, "Happy 20th (!!) birthday to you @mosesmartin."
"You are the definition of a gentleman - kind, intelligent, thoughtful and soulful," Paltrow continued.
The 53-year-old star expressed her love and support for her son, noting, "It's beyond words how incredible you are. I'm sending you a big birthday hug from the west coast. Don't forget to check the mailbox today."
"I love you to bits, mama," she concluded.
Moses older sister, Apple Martin, also paid a tribute on his birthday by posting a childhood snap of him yelling while sitting on the Lap of his father, Chris Martin.
"Nothing has changed," Apple wrote on her Stories.
"Ahhhhhh Mosey birthday! Coolest kid I know and the best brother in the world," she gushed while posting a more recent snap of Mosses.
“Love you so much @mosesmartin!” Apple wrote over another snap of the birthday boy at a beach.
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