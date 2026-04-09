Gwyneth Paltrow marks special milestone of son Moses Martin: ' A gentleman'

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her "incredible" Moses Martin's another trip round the sun

The Oscar winning actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to mark Moses 20th birthday.

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In the celebratory post, the proud mom penned down a sweet note along with seried of snaps of Moses.

She wrote, "Happy 20th (!!) birthday to you @mosesmartin."

"You are the definition of a gentleman - kind, intelligent, thoughtful and soulful," Paltrow continued.

The 53-year-old star expressed her love and support for her son, noting, "It's beyond words how incredible you are. I'm sending you a big birthday hug from the west coast. Don't forget to check the mailbox today."

"I love you to bits, mama," she concluded.

Moses older sister, Apple Martin, also paid a tribute on his birthday by posting a childhood snap of him yelling while sitting on the Lap of his father, Chris Martin.

"Nothing has changed," Apple wrote on her Stories.

"Ahhhhhh Mosey birthday! Coolest kid I know and the best brother in the world," she gushed while posting a more recent snap of Mosses.

“Love you so much @mosesmartin!” Apple wrote over another snap of the birthday boy at a beach.