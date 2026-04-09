Meghan Trainor reveals what shocked her most about motherhood

Meghan Trainor is not gonna lie about her motherhood journey.

In a recent appearance on Kylie Kelce's podcast, 'Not Gonna Lie,' the newly minted mom shared one thing she didn't expect to be doing after welcoming her third baby.

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"I'm Meghan Trainor, and I'm not gonna lie, I didn't expect to pick this many boogers as a mom," she put forward her complaint, "Nobody warned me."

Trainer shares sons Barry, two, and Riley, five and daughter Mikey Moon, 3 months, with her husband Daryl Sabara.

The singer further shared what it's like to parent three kids, in the clip shared on Thursday, "I have three now, and it's just like one's infected in a weird place, one has diarrhea plus pinkeye and the other one's just not sleeping or eating."

"We're in the storm," she remarked.

Trainor welcomed her third baby, first daughter, on January 20.

She announced in a social media post, writing, "Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family."