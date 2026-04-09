Hailee Steinfeld reveals simple ritual she loves watching husband Josh Allen do
The pair announced the birth of their daughter on April 2
Hailee Steinfeld loves spending quiet moments with husband Josh Allen after welcoming a baby.
As the 'Pitch Perfect' actress is adjusting to her routine after becoming a mom, she revealed how she why she protects her quality time while having a meal.
When asked whether the pair eats dinner in front of a TV or at a dining table she revealed to Architectural Digest, "I think it's a mixture of both."
"The preference is not in front of the TV, she noted.
The newly minted mom explained, "I value a meal away from technology, and even if it's just the two of us.
"If it's us with friends, with family—that time is so limited with the opportunity to have uninterrupted conversation over a great meal."
The 'Sinners' star and the Buffalo Bills quarterback recently bought a coffee machine and it also gives them some quality time together.
"We just got a new coffee machine," Hailee noted, adding, "I'm not the biggest coffee drinker, but I really do appreciate the ritual of it. There's something about just watching my husband on a slower morning—when he has time to make himself a coffee, that grounding, small act of care before the day begins. I love that."
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