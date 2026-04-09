David, Victoria Beckham make shocking plea to Brooklyn amid ongoing family feud

David and Victoria Beckham want to end a bitter feud with their eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

On Wednesday, an insider told The Cut that the former English soccer player, 50, and the Spice Girls alum, 51, are willing to meet their son and daughter-in-law, wherever and with whomever they want.

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Earlier this year, in January, Brooklyn issued a scathing statement on social media, making it clear that he has no wish to reconcile with his famous parents.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," the aspiring chef penned on Instagram at the time.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," continued Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old further claimed that the feud has been brewing since before he married Nicola in 2022 due to his parents’ distaste for the Transformer actress.

Brooklyn also slammed his mother, Victoria, for ruining his wedding day.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” he claimed.

For those unversed, Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola in April 2022, in a lavish wedding.