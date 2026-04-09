Why Zendaya avoided Sydney Sweeney at 'Euphoria' S3 premiere

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney reportedly avoided each other at the star-studded premiere of Euphoria season 3.

On Wednesday, an insider told The Sun that the actresses hadn't spoken in recent times and had avoided each other while filming the third sequel of the hit HBO series.

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“‘Euphoria’ bosses are all too aware the pair do not get along. There were tensions way back … Their paths barely crossed during the making of Season 3,” alleged the insider.

“During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera. There is a complete ban on ­journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney," added the confidant.

One of the main reasons for their alleged feud is none other than Zendaya's fiancé, Tom Holland.

“It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set,” the insider claimed. “

"That did not go down well with Zendaya. They have not really hung out socially since then,

added a tipster.

Zendaya and Tom have reportedly exchanged vows, but neither has confirmed the news.

It is pertinent to mention that the new season of Euphoria will premiere on HBO on Sunday, April 12.