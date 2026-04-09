Michael J. Fox's health scare rumours turn focus to his surprising net worth
Michael J. Fox has been in the industry for nearly 50 years, as focus turns to his health and net worth
Michael J. Fox is well despite the panic from the rumours that he passed away. But his fans are curious: exactly how much is he worth today?
Alive and active, the veteran star is still making his days count in Hollywood. With a stunning career and having several memorable roles like Back to the Future, searches about his wealth shot up.
Fox reportedly has a net worth of $65 million in 2025.
Though the actor was retired due to his Parkinson's. But he came out of his sabbatical to take a role in Shrinking, a show on Apple TV+ that explores the disease he has.
For Fox, the series became so important that he is open to starring in season 4 if the showrunners consider it.
“I would love to do it; it would be my honour," he recently said when asked about a season 4 appearance.
Rumours of Michael J. Fox passing away
Panic erupted online after a report in CNN used the headline "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox", which gave a hint to some fans that he had passed away.
The post, according to TMZ, has been deleted by the network. But, unwittingly, it has sparked wild speculations.
"Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews," the actor's rep told the outlet.
Fox, at 64, is married to Tracy Pollan. The pair shares four children.
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