'Euphoria' returns as critics reveal if Season 3 is worth the wait

Critics share their verdict on 'Euphoria' season 3

Euphoria season 3 has much hype attached to it ever since it was announced. Now, years of waiting, with delays and rewrites, have opened it to critics before reaching viewers.



However, in spite of the anticipation, critics, commonly, left unimpressed, according to reviews they shared.

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For example, a review in The Hollywood Reporter reads, "Attention-demanding things that played as extreme and terrifying when they were happening to teenagers simply become 'things' when the protagonists are in their 20s."

"Heightened ideas that played as gloriously melodramatic and precariously edgy expressed through high-schoolers barely count as 'ideas' when run through a 20-something prism."

Once Euphoria and the series creator Sam Levinson were hailed for bold storytelling, now, as per critics, they are shockingly dull.

In the IndieWire review, it gives season 3 a 'C-' rating; however, it praises Zendaya's Rue Bennett performance, writing, "While Rue's position is fixed, season after season, her struggle to break free makes her compelling."

Echoing the overall sentiment, the BBC's review read, "'Euphoria' has become a series with very little to say, none of it very audacious or compelling."

"It is a strained attempt to make the closed circle of friends it follows, now in their early 20s, somehow the same, only different."

Euphoria season 3 will drop on HBO Max on April 12.