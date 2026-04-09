Homelander faces death? 'The Boys' risky bet in season 5 grabs attention

Will Homelander die in 'The Boys' season 5?

In the first two episodes of The Boys' final season, there is a supe-killer virus so lethal that many thought it could make mighty Homelander drop dead.



Or that what bettors on Polymarket – a betting platform – are currently believing so.

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With a whopping 91% on the site, they are betting that the tyrannical supe will die in season 5, sending shockwaves through the The Boys fanbase.

But nothing is guaranteed, given the show's reputation for pulling off brutal surprises and offering unexpected twists.

However, there are other supes online viewers believe might be on the chopping block in the final send-off of The Boys.

Yet, Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight, says she began the last season with a different mindset.

After separating from Hughie and the rest of the crew, she had become what she describes as "hardened".

"She's been obviously separated from Hughie and all the boys. She's been at the forefront of a movement that's entailed a lot of casualties," she told ComicBookMovie.

The actress continued, "In addition to that period of time between Season 4 and 5, having to deal with the fact that this movement she's leading has entailed a lot of casualties that are compounded with all the previous seasons."

"And what's happened to her? She's finally at the point where she's forced to become a little bit more hardened in the way that we've kind of expected of her these previous seasons."

The Boys, season 5, is streaming on Prime Video.