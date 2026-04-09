Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh landed music video project under stage name

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh went the extra mile to make sure her casting in K-pop star Dayoung's What's a Girl to Do music video, which dropped on April 7, was genuine.

It's been revealed that the singer's management team was not aware of the 17-year-old Shiloh's family history before or even after hiring her as a background dancer, E! News has reported.

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"We held an open audition in the United States of America to cast performers for Dayoung's music video," a Starship Entertainment representative told South Korean newspaper Maeil Business Newspaper on April 3.

"Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called 'Culture'. Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung's music video.

"Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently."

Shiloh has previously used variations of the name “Shi” in creative projects before as well. She was credited as “Shi Joli” during a choreography appearance at a fashion event in Los Angeles.

The development comes after she legally dropped her father’s surname in 2024, choosing to go by Shiloh Jolie. The name change followed a formal legal process in California.

Her parents, who married in 2014 and separated in 2016, have been involved in ongoing legal disputes in recent years. Brad Pitt has denied allegations made against him in filings related to their separation.