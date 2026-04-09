Carrie Underwood defends her ‘constructive criticism’ on ‘American Idol’

Carrie Underwood just assured that no matter what people say, she is not afraid to voice her opinion.

In an episode of the American Idol podcast, host Danielle Fishel sat down with all three judges and asked Underwood about receiving backlash for her constructive criticism.

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"You gave some very constructive criticism about some moments that you thought were very magical and then maybe some moments where it wasn't so good and you got booed," Fishel said.

"I don't care," the 43-year-old singer quipped.

Fishel noted that she knows Underwood doesn't care and that he loves that about her. Before the country singer could answer, her fellow judge Luke Bryan jumped in to share his thoughts.

"It's tough to do as a judge. It takes a lot of confidence in yourself and you don't want to say something that's going to tank them in the competition," Bryan said, adding, "It's just something that they need to be thinking about if they go forward."

Underwood then shared her response and clarified why she gives constructive criticism to the contestants.

"I can't lie, I'm a terrible liar," she said.

The Champion singer continued, "As a fan of the show, if there was ever somebody that kind of had an off night and everybody's like, 'Oh my God that's so great.' I'm sitting at home being like, 'What? Liars!' You want them to pay attention to those things going forward."

Underwood concluded, "They're obviously talented or they wouldn't be here right now."

The singer-songwriter's comments come after she offered some harsh feedback to a contestant and even got booed by the audience for it.

At the time, contestant Mor, who's no longer in the running to be the next winner, decided to sing an original song without a backing band.

"I feel you guys are gonna boo me," Underwood said to the audience, "It's coming — just bring it on. I love it. Your boos are feeding me."

She said, "In a room like this, for you to bring an original song with that incredible band sitting behind you twiddling their thumbs... I feel like it was just a missed opportunity.”

"I love your voice. I love you," Underwood further mentioned, adding, "But I loved being in an intimate room like that with you and listening to you tell your story. I feel like you took a risk here and it paid off."

As the audience continued to boo on Carrie Underwood's comments, Bryan jumped in to defend her.

“She only won this," the singer said, referring to the singer's 2005 American Idol victory. "She knows,” he told the audience.