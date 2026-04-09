Cameron Diaz on reuniting with Keanu Reeves in 'Outcome': 'Pure joy'

Cameron Diaz on reuniting with Keanu Reeves in 'Outcome'

Cameron Diaz has shared her working experience with Keanu Reeves on the new film, Outcome.

Speaking to The Standard, the 53-year-old actress said that reuniting with Keanu for their new film was “pure joy." For those unversed, the two were last seen together in 1996's crime comedy, Feeling Minnesota.

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“When we worked together 30 years ago, it was like my fourth film," said Cameron. “I was very green. I’m embarrassed – the poor guy had to act with this young novice actor who was just starting out.

He further said, “I was happier to get the opportunity to work with him again now after a little more experience.”

“We’ve seen each other over the years, always happy to see one another," added the Back in Action actress. “He’s always been who he is now, just has always been the loveliest human.”

Revealing why she accepted the offer to star in Outcome, Cameron said, “I think there are a lot of reasons why we as actors choose to do a film, and a lot of times it’s a mixture of things. It’s sort of like stars align.

“You sign on because you think that there’s a great opportunity to explore with other actors, with a director, with a writer that you really admire," she added.

For those unversed, Cameron and Keanu's new film, Outcome, is scheduled to be released on Apple TV+ on April 10, 2026.

Matt Bomer, Jonah Hill, and Reef Hawk also star in the upcoming film.