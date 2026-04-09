Hollywood big names dominate Cannes 2026 with star-studded premieres: See All

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is bringing some high-profile premieres with star-studded cast this year, including projects starring Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek.

Stewart is set to return to the festival, this time appearing on screen in Quentin Dupieux’s Full Phil, which has been selected for Midnight Screenings. The film also stars Woody Harrelson and Emma Mackey, making it one of the more star-driven titles outside the main competition.

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Meanwhile, Malek leads The Man I Love from Ira Sachs, which will compete for the Palme d’Or. The film also features a strong ensemble cast, including Rebecca Hall and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and is among the titles in Competition.

Elsewhere, several other films with prominent casts have made it to the list, like Diamond, which is directed by Andy Garcia, and also stars him alongside Brendan Fraser and Vicky Krieps.

Nicolas Winding Refn’s Her Private Hell also has a buzzy pairing of Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton.

In Un Certain Regard, Club Kid marks the directorial debut of Jordan Firstman and stars Cara Delevingne.

The festival will open with The Electric Kiss on May 12 and run through May 23, with more titles expected to be announced in the coming weeks.