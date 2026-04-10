Zendaya reveals which Disney movie inspired her past fashion style

Zendaya has opened up about her past fashion style!

In an interview with Vogue, The Drama actress revealed she was a child experimenting with bold looks inspired by 2000s Disney Channel movie.

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Admitting that her parents gave her space to express herself through clothes, Zendaya revealed that The Cheetah Girls was a major influence on her early fashion sense.

She said, "Once I was old enough to kind of decide what I wanted to wear, they kind of just let me dress myself, which was cool."

Adding, "So I wasn't that kid who had the perfect matching outfit going to school—I kind of just picked whatever I wanted, starting in kindergarten, first grade."

The actress went on to note, "thankfully, not all of my awkward outfits were documented," before adding, "The Cheetah Girls was a major thing, so I wore a lot of leopard print— that's not cheetah print, but I didn't know the difference."

The 2003 film followed four pop stars, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Reven-Symone, Sabrina Bryan, and Kiely Williams, whose vibrant outfits and animal prints left a lasting impression on young viewers.

Reflecting on her journey, Zendaya said, " think that exploration is so important—it's important to go through awkward phases; to look back at things you wore when you were a teenager and be like, 'Oh my God, what was I thinking?'"

"Very few people are chic their whole life. It's something that your taste and your personal preference develops as you get older," she added.