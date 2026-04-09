Michael Patrick was hidden in plain sight in 'Game of Thrones': Here's where fans spotted him
Michael Patrick, part of the Wildling group under Jon Snow, which fought to retake Winterfell in 'Game of Thrones'
Michael Patrick, though, has a blink-and-you-miss-it role in Game of Thrones. Yet, it took place in one of the series' most crucial curves.
His character hid in plain sight. In the background, tension was simmering over a forthcoming tough fight with Ramsay Bolton for Winterfell with fewer numbers.
The camp of Jon Snow, populated by Wildlings, erupted into a riot, which led Ser Davos Seaworth, played by Liam Cunningham, to quickly quell it.
According to IMDb, Patrick's uncredited character was part of the rioting group.
Michael Patrick's tragic death
Fans revisited Patrick's scene in Game of Thrones after his shocking death at the age of just 35.
He was battling a neurological disorder called motor neurone disease, and in a social media post previously, the late actor shared, “My neurologist gave us the news that I likely have about 1 year left."
Patrick's wife, Naomi Sheehan, announced the star's death on social media, with a heartbreaking caption.
"Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease on 1st February 2023."
"He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends."
"Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are," she penned.
Patrick and Sheehan tied the knot in 2023. Notably, the marriage came a few months after the former was diagnosed with the neurological disorder.
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