Ben Stiller gets real about emotional struggles

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor shared insights into their personal lives.

In an interview with People Magazine, the couple revealed how they involved their children in Stiller's documentary.

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Taylor explained that their kids were given the freedom to choose how much they wanted to share, creating a respectful and supportive environment.

"I remember it so specific, like I remember you saying to both of us, how would you feel?'" she said, adding that Stiller "if you're not comfortable… we don’t have to put it in."

Furthermore, Taylor shared that their son Quinn was "so honest… but clear about it and loving."

"He was able to sort of articulate some difficult things to you, but you know, just very clearly and very sort of, it wasn't with loaded with resentment," the American actress said.

Moreover, Stiller noted that the process pushed him beyond his usual boundaries, saying, "It’s also something we hadn’t, I’d never done before really, to be that open about personal stuff."

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor also talked about the impact of isolation following COVID-19 pandemic. "Surround yourself with people that make you feel good. The people that make you smile when they walk into a room, that light you up, that fill you up," Taylor said.

Adding about social media's impact, Taylor said, "It’s so easy to just go on your phone and scroll and look at all the great life everybody else has, but none of that is real… that is curated."

"The real stuff is, you know, what makes you laugh… the people that bring you joy," Stiller added.