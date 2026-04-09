Queen Elizabeth's reaction to meeting Princess Lilibet revealed
Queen Elizabeth's emotional final wish for Prince Harry's daughter revealed
Queen Elizabeth was reportedly overjoyed when she met her great-granddaughter Princess Lilibet for the first and only time in 2022.
The late Queen met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the United Kingdom, marking 70 years of the Queen's reign.
The royal had traveled from the United States with their children to join the royal family for the historic occasion.
Royal author Robert Hardman revealed that the Queen was "thrilled" to finally meet Lilibet, who is named after her childhood nickname.
"The Queen would finally get to meet Lilibet and was thrilled, say friends, as the 1-year-old crawled around her feet," the author writes in his book Elizabeth II.
It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry also recalled the moment following Queen Elizabeth's death, in his memoir Spare.
The Duke of Sussex wrote, "I also couldn’t stop picturing [the children] with Granny. The final visit. Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch’s shins."
"Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She’d expected them to be a bit more…American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious," he added.
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