Prince Harry faced strict choice before stepping down as senior Royal

Prince Harry reportedly hoped to remain connected to the Royal family and monarchy even after stepping back from Royal duties.

However, the Duke of Sussex was forced to choose between staying fully committed to his role as senior Royal or leaving altogether, a new book has revealed.

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According to historian Hugo Vickers in his biography Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, Harry had proposed a “half-in, half-out” arrangement that would allow him to become financially independent while still representing the Royal family.

But during talks with senior Royal officials in early 2020, Harry was told the arrangement was not possible and that it had to be “either all in or all out.”

"He [Harry] returned to Canada — reluctantly out," the expert revealed, per Metro.

Back in January, Star Magazine reported that the Duke of Sussex was ready to bring his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK to meet King Charles.

“Harry promised his dad that he will finally bring the kids so that’s high on the agenda,” the source said.

They added that even though “that’s still seeming like a long shot, but he’s hoping it’s something he can chip away at” with “the first of many trips.”

However, “it’s really going to depend on how this goes over and how Meghan is treated.”