Prince Harry faced strict choice before stepping down as senior Royal
Prince Harry forced to choose ‘all in or all out’ before royal exit, new book claims
Prince Harry reportedly hoped to remain connected to the Royal family and monarchy even after stepping back from Royal duties.
However, the Duke of Sussex was forced to choose between staying fully committed to his role as senior Royal or leaving altogether, a new book has revealed.
According to historian Hugo Vickers in his biography Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, Harry had proposed a “half-in, half-out” arrangement that would allow him to become financially independent while still representing the Royal family.
But during talks with senior Royal officials in early 2020, Harry was told the arrangement was not possible and that it had to be “either all in or all out.”
"He [Harry] returned to Canada — reluctantly out," the expert revealed, per Metro.
Back in January, Star Magazine reported that the Duke of Sussex was ready to bring his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK to meet King Charles.
“Harry promised his dad that he will finally bring the kids so that’s high on the agenda,” the source said.
They added that even though “that’s still seeming like a long shot, but he’s hoping it’s something he can chip away at” with “the first of many trips.”
However, “it’s really going to depend on how this goes over and how Meghan is treated.”
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate wedding anniversary
-
Queen Elizabeth's reaction to meeting Princess Lilibet revealed
-
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward delight Andrew with major move
-
Meghan Markle ‘hidden strategy’ over showing Archie, Lilibet’s faces laid bare
-
Princess Beatrice's father-in-law shares cryptic statement after reports her marriage is in trouble
-
Meghan Markle turns down major offer to spill royal secrets
-
Meghan Markle starts 'long game' with secret meetings as Duchess isn't giving up on Britain
-
Kate Middleton, Prince William send meaningful message to Meghan, Harry about Archie, Lilibet
-
Archie, Lilibet won't join Prince Harry, Meghan to Australia trip amid warning
-
Sarah Ferguson ‘not taking care of herself’ amid disappearance from public life
-
Andrew's ex Sarah Ferguson ‘complains about being broke’ after Royal Lodge exit
-
Meghan Markle urged to take cautious approach ahead of Australia visit
-
Andrew ends housing delay after Easter tensions with Prince Edward
-
Meghan Markle plans fashion project linked to Princess Diana: Report
-
Sarah Ferguson tipped to sell her ‘handbags’ amid money crisis
-
Meghan Markle takes tips from ‘Bridgerton’ to expand ‘As Ever’
-
Queen Elizabeth II had special wish for great grand kids before death
-
Queen Camilla has a hidden ‘social character’ inside her, says former star