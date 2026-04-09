Meghan Markle urged to take cautious approach ahead of Australia visit

Meghan Markle received a crucial advice ahead of her upcoming Australia visit with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex is being advised to take a cautious, low-key approach ahead of the trip as an expert warned her that public perception could make or break the trip’s impact.

Advertisement

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex planning a series of private and philanthropic engagements, a PR specialist Renae Smith suggested the visit should focus more on listening than promoting.

Speaking with The Express, the expert said, “If I were advising them, I would keep it very clear. Harry should keep doing exactly what he’s doing.

“His lane is established, and it works. Consistency over time in the humanitarian space will continue to build credibility for him,” she added.

“For Meghan, I would be far more measured. If this is about testing the Australian market, it needs to feel observational rather than promotional.

“Less ‘here’s my brand,’ more ‘I’m here to understand the audience.’ The more she tries to push, the more resistance she’s likely to meet.”

The expert further added, “There is also a tone risk. If the retreat leans too heavily into aspirational messaging without enough substance behind it, it could reinforce the exact criticisms that already exist.

“Australians are generally very good at spotting when something feels manufactured, and they’re not shy about calling it out.”